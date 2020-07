Amenities

13th & Market offers remarkable amenities, stylish features, and luxury apartments in Downtown San Diego. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Diego apartments feature the finest finishes including wood flooring, marble and quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy modern kitchens, spacious master suites, luxe baths, in-home washers and dryers, and stunning city views. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop lounge with breathtaking views, a formal dining room, internet café, private controlled access parking, and a spa-inspired fitness center. In addition to sophisticated amenities, you will appreciate convenient access to the best of San Diego. Schedule an appointment today! We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!