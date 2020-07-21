Rent Calculator
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM
2178 Historic Decatur
2178 Historic Decatur Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2178 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego, CA 92106
Liberty Station
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2178 Historic Decatur have any available units?
2178 Historic Decatur doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2178 Historic Decatur have?
Some of 2178 Historic Decatur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2178 Historic Decatur currently offering any rent specials?
2178 Historic Decatur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2178 Historic Decatur pet-friendly?
No, 2178 Historic Decatur is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2178 Historic Decatur offer parking?
No, 2178 Historic Decatur does not offer parking.
Does 2178 Historic Decatur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2178 Historic Decatur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2178 Historic Decatur have a pool?
No, 2178 Historic Decatur does not have a pool.
Does 2178 Historic Decatur have accessible units?
No, 2178 Historic Decatur does not have accessible units.
Does 2178 Historic Decatur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2178 Historic Decatur has units with dishwashers.
