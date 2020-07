Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub extra storage ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed concierge courtyard internet cafe game room internet access lobby media room online portal pet friendly

Greenfield Village Apartments is the place where finding a new home comes with the benefit of reinventing your lifestyle. Live unapologetically in one of our luxury apartments in San Diego, CA, where you’ll get to experience premier amenities and designer interiors together with your four-legged friends—we are pet-friendly!



It all starts with our Ocean Gate Ln. address that puts you a quick commute away from everything work-and-play related in San Diego and beyond. Reach the surf and sun-washed beaches at Imperial Beach in 10 minutes, as well as the bustling Downtown in under 20. Getting the kids to school is also hassle-free since we are within walking distance to Ocean View Hills High, while after-hours fun is guaranteed by numerous destinations that abound in the area.



Once you set foot on our Mediterranean-inspired premises, you are greeted by the resort-style amenities that embellish our community. The royal treatment courtesy of The Club at Greenfield starts with two azure swim