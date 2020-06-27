All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17411 Plaza Dolores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17411 Plaza Dolores
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

17411 Plaza Dolores

17411 Plaza Dolores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17411 Plaza Dolores, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2BR, 2BA Single Story In 55+ Oaks North Community - Oaks North 55+ end-unit condo tucked away at the end of a private driveway. No steps! No one above or below. Beautiful remodeled baths in neutral colors. Fresh paint. New engineered wood floors. Detached garage plus one space Rent includes water, trash, sewer. Access to Oaks North Community Center. Close to Winery Shops, Beautiful views from kitchen, living room and private patio. No pets preferred. Considered on a case by case by owner. If approved $500/pet deposit

To be sent rental criteria & links to a virtual tour, you can visit our website at www.SDRentalProperties.com, navigate to the property, click Details, click Contact Us and fill out a guest card. It is advisable to know your credit scores before applying. Minimum Screening Criteria for all adult residents Are:
Minimum Experian FICO 2 score 680+
No more than 10% negative credit lines
Minimum verifiable household income 2.5 x the monthly Rent
No evictions, No criminal

(RLNE4195947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17411 Plaza Dolores have any available units?
17411 Plaza Dolores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17411 Plaza Dolores have?
Some of 17411 Plaza Dolores's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17411 Plaza Dolores currently offering any rent specials?
17411 Plaza Dolores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17411 Plaza Dolores pet-friendly?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Dolores is pet friendly.
Does 17411 Plaza Dolores offer parking?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Dolores offers parking.
Does 17411 Plaza Dolores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17411 Plaza Dolores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17411 Plaza Dolores have a pool?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Dolores has a pool.
Does 17411 Plaza Dolores have accessible units?
No, 17411 Plaza Dolores does not have accessible units.
Does 17411 Plaza Dolores have units with dishwashers?
No, 17411 Plaza Dolores does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University