17411 Plaza Dolores

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2BR, 2BA Single Story In 55+ Oaks North Community - Oaks North 55+ end-unit condo tucked away at the end of a private driveway. No steps! No one above or below. Beautiful remodeled baths in neutral colors. Fresh paint. New engineered wood floors. Detached garage plus one space Rent includes water, trash, sewer. Access to Oaks North Community Center. Close to Winery Shops, Beautiful views from kitchen, living room and private patio. No pets preferred. Considered on a case by case by owner. If approved $500/pet deposit



Minimum Screening Criteria for all adult residents Are:

Minimum Experian FICO 2 score 680+

No more than 10% negative credit lines

Minimum verifiable household income 2.5 x the monthly Rent

No evictions, No criminal



(RLNE4195947)