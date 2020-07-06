All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1676 Klauber Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1676 Klauber Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1676 Klauber Avenue

1676 Klauber Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1676 Klauber Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have any available units?
1676 Klauber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1676 Klauber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Klauber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Klauber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue offer parking?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have a pool?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University