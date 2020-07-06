Rent Calculator
1676 Klauber Avenue
1676 Klauber Avenue
1676 Klauber Avenue
Location
1676 Klauber Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have any available units?
1676 Klauber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1676 Klauber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Klauber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Klauber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue offer parking?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have a pool?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 Klauber Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 Klauber Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
