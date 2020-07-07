All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13343 Kibbings Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13343 Kibbings Rd
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

13343 Kibbings Rd

13343 Kibbings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13343 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Kibbings Road - Property Id: 210895

Highly sought after community of Pacifica in the Del Mar Highlands area. Includes all major appliances. Recently renovated: new light fixtures, paint, carpet and wood plank tile throughout the 1st floor. Both bedrooms include a full bath. Master includes a walk in closet. 2 car attached garage with built in storage and washer/dryer. Private backyard patio area. Complex includes pool/jacuzzi and tennis courts that are all located within steps.

Prime location. Quiet, SAFE neighborhood, close to Del Mar Highlands Town Center, Cinepolis Luxury movie theater, restaurants, One Paseo, library, parks and easy access to Hwy 56 and I-5. Five or so mins to the beach, Torrey Pines State Park and Del Mar Race Track. Great location! Walking distance to award winning schools in the Solana Beach School District and San Dieguito School Districts (Torrey Pines High School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Solana Highlands Elementary, Solana Pacific (5th&6th grades).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210895
Property Id 210895

(RLNE5502154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13343 Kibbings Rd have any available units?
13343 Kibbings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13343 Kibbings Rd have?
Some of 13343 Kibbings Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13343 Kibbings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13343 Kibbings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13343 Kibbings Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13343 Kibbings Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13343 Kibbings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13343 Kibbings Rd offers parking.
Does 13343 Kibbings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13343 Kibbings Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13343 Kibbings Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13343 Kibbings Rd has a pool.
Does 13343 Kibbings Rd have accessible units?
No, 13343 Kibbings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13343 Kibbings Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13343 Kibbings Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University