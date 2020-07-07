13343 Kibbings Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Kibbings Road - Property Id: 210895



Highly sought after community of Pacifica in the Del Mar Highlands area. Includes all major appliances. Recently renovated: new light fixtures, paint, carpet and wood plank tile throughout the 1st floor. Both bedrooms include a full bath. Master includes a walk in closet. 2 car attached garage with built in storage and washer/dryer. Private backyard patio area. Complex includes pool/jacuzzi and tennis courts that are all located within steps.



Prime location. Quiet, SAFE neighborhood, close to Del Mar Highlands Town Center, Cinepolis Luxury movie theater, restaurants, One Paseo, library, parks and easy access to Hwy 56 and I-5. Five or so mins to the beach, Torrey Pines State Park and Del Mar Race Track. Great location! Walking distance to award winning schools in the Solana Beach School District and San Dieguito School Districts (Torrey Pines High School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Solana Highlands Elementary, Solana Pacific (5th&6th grades).

