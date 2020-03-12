Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C
11837 Spruce Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11837 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home !!!
$2800
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Parking Spaces inside the garage.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
Laminated floors.
Please contact 858-564-0579*205 to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have any available units?
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have?
Some of 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C offers parking.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C has a pool.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University