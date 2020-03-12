All apartments in San Diego
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C

11837 Spruce Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11837 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home !!!
$2800
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Parking Spaces inside the garage.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
Laminated floors.

Please contact 858-564-0579*205 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have any available units?
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have?
Some of 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C offers parking.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C has a pool.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11837 Spruce Run Dr Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

