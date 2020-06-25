Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11301 Miro Circle
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11301 Miro Circle
11301 Miro Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
11301 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11301 Miro Circle have any available units?
11301 Miro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11301 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11301 Miro Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11301 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Miro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11301 Miro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11301 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11301 Miro Circle offers parking.
Does 11301 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 Miro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11301 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11301 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11301 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 Miro Circle has units with dishwashers.
