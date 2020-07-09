All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

607 North Horne Street

607 North Horne Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 North Horne Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Oceanside, west of
the I-5. Kitchen has a refrigerator and a built in microwave. Close to all Downtown
Oceanside has to offer. Upstairs unit. Shared washer and dryer. Water and trash
included. One car garage. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 North Horne Street have any available units?
607 North Horne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 North Horne Street have?
Some of 607 North Horne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 North Horne Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 North Horne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 North Horne Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 North Horne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 607 North Horne Street offer parking?
Yes, 607 North Horne Street offers parking.
Does 607 North Horne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 North Horne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 North Horne Street have a pool?
No, 607 North Horne Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 North Horne Street have accessible units?
No, 607 North Horne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 North Horne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 North Horne Street does not have units with dishwashers.

