Oceanside, CA
Elan Sea Lofts
Elan Sea Lofts

1910 S Broadway S · (985) 236-0864
Location

1910 S Broadway S, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Sea Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Elan Sea Lofts Apartment Homes for rent in Oceanside, CA is a hidden treasure. Surrounded by lush landscaping and tropical trimmed palm trees, you are sure to make yourself at home in this classic beach community. You can experience warm sandy beaches, visit the revitalized ocean central business village, or stroll down the Oceanside famous wooden pier. Living at Elan Sea Lofts gives you unlimited access to coastal activities such as water sports and fun-filled recreations.The community has spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with kitchens equipped with gas appliances and full size refrigerator, breakfast bar, central heat, wall to wall closets, and patios or balconies in select units. The community also boasts an on-site laundry facility, court yard with BBQ grill, extra storage room, main entry, gated underground parking, and a service staff that includes a Manager and full time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Sea Lofts welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Welcome to your home at Elan Sea Lofts. We are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and close to Highway 76 and 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Mall or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Come and experience the casual coastal spirit of our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: closed
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Underground Parking: Included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Sea Lofts have any available units?
Elan Sea Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Sea Lofts have?
Some of Elan Sea Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Sea Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Sea Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Sea Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Sea Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Elan Sea Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Elan Sea Lofts offers parking.
Does Elan Sea Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Sea Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Sea Lofts have a pool?
No, Elan Sea Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Elan Sea Lofts have accessible units?
No, Elan Sea Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Sea Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Sea Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
