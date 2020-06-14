53 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Apartment List
1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
510 N Pacific #1
510 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1372 sqft
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Oceanside! - Gorgeous condo in the heart of Downtown Oceanside! Just steps to the sand, this 2-BR unit is fully furnished and has been beautifully remodeled! Fabulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way #148
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1016 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated 55+ Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
195 Avenida Descanso Unit 215
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60
311 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Unit Space 60 Available 09/01/20 Oceanside rental Furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath - Property Id: 297468 For Rent - FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 full bath 800 sq ft mobile home 3 blocks from the beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1202 N Pacific St 314B
1202 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Furnished Top Floor Condo at the Beach - Property Id: 293250 Fully furnished condo at Marina del Mar Condominiums overlook miles of sandy beaches that run alongside the picturesque Oceanside Harbor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fire Mountain
1 Unit Available
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1019 Costa Pacifica
1019 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1407 sqft
During these uncertain times when we're staying close to home, this FURNISHED MOVE-IN RENTAL IS IDEAL. With local walking/biking trails outside your door, Costa Pacifica offers a safe gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
134 S Pacific Street
134 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
950 sqft
OCEAN FRONT FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. You have all the comforts of home with the beach just a short walk away! Features a fully equipped kitchen where you can prepare your meals with ease while enjoying the sounds of the crashing waves.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
600 N The Strand
600 The Strand North, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1075 sqft
The location, the views, the sunsets! Everything you need for the perfect vacation! This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is tastefully furnished to reflect the comfort of being feet away from the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
400 N Pacific Street
400 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1280 sqft
Gorgeous sit down ocean view from this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor beachfront furnished rental! Granite slab in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room leads to patio with BBQ.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4524 Royal Oak
4524 Royal Oak Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
834 sqft
Tastefully furnished and upgraded unit in the lovely 55+ Peacock Hills Senior Community. Close to shopping center, restaurants, parks and freeways. This bright and airy two bedroom one bathroom has it all. Fully upgraded and fully furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3779 Carnegie Drive
3779 Carnegie Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1675 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
2325 Rue De Chateau
2325 Rue Des Chateaux, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3062 sqft
2325 Rue De Chateau Available 09/01/20 Beachfront furnished 3 bedroom in Carlsbad with AC - UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY! FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
3057 Ocean St.
3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1550 sqft
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Portofino Drive
1418 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE For Rent $3,900/MO. Home overlooks the Shadowridge golf course with panoramic views. Free parking, WiFi. Close to Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches, Legoland, shopping centers, grocery stores.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
868 Marigold Ct
868 Marigold Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1268 sqft
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
5133 sqft
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5495 El Arbol Drive
5495 El Arbol Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1781 sqft
Furnished Single Story Home West of the Freeway - Beautiful single story FURNISHED home located in the desirable Terramar beach community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oceanside rents held steady over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,354 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Oceanside.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

