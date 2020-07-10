159 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,020
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
9 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
4 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
9 Units Available
Lake Park
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
502 Calle Montecito
502 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
954 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lake House - Property Id: 138508 Fully renovated by the lake Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138508 Property Id 138508 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888143)

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
636 Parker Street
636 Parker Street, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Upgraded 4 Bedroom Oceanside Home! - This 4 bedroom home nestled in Oceanside features a fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oceanside
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307
1021 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Hills
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
San Luis Rey
372 Spring Canyon Way
372 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,955
2216 sqft
Two Story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home! - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
844 Essence Avenue
844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
844 Essence Avenue Available 08/17/20 Rancho Del Oro charming single story! 844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside - Available August 17th! *Please do not disturb current tenants* Make this cozy home yours today! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oceanside
1214 Mitchell St.
1214 Mitchell Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Walk to Beach, W/D, Shared Yard, Parking, No Pets - AVAILABLE NOW!!! - $1,795/Month rent, $1,795 Deposit Lease preferred on approved credit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
4369 Pacifica Way
4369 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1610 sqft
3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom townhome in the beautiful gated St. Cloud community. End unit. Full bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and garage access on the ground floor. Kitchen, living room, bedroom, full and half bath on the 2nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
834 Pillar Point Way
834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
4648 Calle del Palo
4648 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
827 sqft
4648 Calle del Palo Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Oceanside - Beautifully remodeled twin home in the heart of Oceanside.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
5057 Los Morros Way 109
5057 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
Unit 109 Available 07/24/20 Downstairs - 3 Bed/2 Bath - Gated Community - Property Id: 299270 Downstairs 3 Bed/2 Bath - Garage, Pool, 1.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanside Municipal Airport
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2940 sqft
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fire Mountain
1513 Whaley St
1513 Whaley Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Oceanside Home 1 Mile From Beach & Shopping CTR - Property Id: 186581 South Oceanside 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large master bedroom, 2 car attached garage conveniently located within minutes from shopping, the beach,

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Valley
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.

July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oceanside rents declined over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,351 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,351 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

