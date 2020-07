Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks. We also provide easy access to major freeways to accommodate your busy lifestyle without intruding on it. With a variety of spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, it's easy to find the right space to fit your needs. Our fun and vibrant community is designed to add a little something extra to your everyday life. You'll love coming home to your new place at Silver Oak Apartments.