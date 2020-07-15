11 Studio Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,122
548 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
46 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
3690 Carlsbad Blvd
3690 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$4,300
700 sqft
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL. RATE SHOWN IS THE STANDARD MONTHLY OFF SEASON RATE. Gorgeous coastal studio located in the heart of Carlsbad Village.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.

1 of 18

Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
3219 Alta Verde Drive (Studio #2)
3219 Alta Verde Drive, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$875
120 sqft
The Perfect, Brand New "Tiny Home" Guest Unit on Fully Fenced and Gated Country Property in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
$
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,998
415 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.

July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oceanside rents declined over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,351 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,351 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

