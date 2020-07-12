/
mira costa
177 Apartments for rent in Mira Costa, Oceanside, CA
5 Units Available
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
10 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
12 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
10 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
406 Sea Cliff Way
406 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Rancho del Oro Luxury Condo - Luxury Rancho del Oro Condo No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786072)
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1016 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included.
1 Unit Available
2315 Rancho Del Oro #10
2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1008 sqft
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165
3521 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1093 sqft
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th! Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private
1 Unit Available
3266 Calle Osuna
3266 Calle Osuna, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons.
1 Unit Available
3682 Seaflower Ln
3682 Seaflower Lane, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Costa Serena Senior community duplex home. Private and fenced backyard is a gardener's delight, with tiered planters and room for your green thumb! Front yard is attractive and low maintenance dry-scape.
1 Unit Available
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.
1 Unit Available
400 Sea Cliff Way
400 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Rancho del Oro. Features fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Newer carpet and tile flooring. Full size indoor laundry.
1 Unit Available
3721 Balboa
3721 Balboa Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
827 sqft
55+ Community! 2BR/1BA -1 Car Garage! Pets OK Costa Serena Community - Monthly Rent: $1750 Deposit: $1750 Pet Deposit: $500 Small pet under 35lbs Address: 3721 Balboa Dr Oceanside CA 92056 Available 5/5/20 *2 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *1 Car
1 Unit Available
3779 Carnegie Drive
3779 Carnegie Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1675 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.
1 Unit Available
2165 Anda Lucia Way
2165 Anda Lucia Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1995 sqft
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH A MASTER SUITE ON ENTRY LEVEL. THIS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES AN OPEN LAYOUT. UPGRADED HARDWOOD FLOORING IN MAIN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND LOFT.
1 Unit Available
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606
600 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
600 Sea Cliff Way - 606 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Del Oro! - Please do not disturb our tenants.
1 Unit Available
3549 Paseo De Francisco
3549 Paseo De Francisco, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1093 sqft
Single level 2 bedrooms 2 baths home located in gated community of Vista Way Village.
Results within 1 mile of Mira Costa
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
28 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
15 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,817
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Ample storage and spacious interiors are featured in these gated, pet-friendly apartments in Vista. Just off the 78 and mere minutes to the Carlsbad and Oceanside beaches.
2 Units Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
