Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with garage

Oceanside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
East Side Capistrano
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,073
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
834 Pillar Point Way
834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5265 Robinwood Drive
5265 Robinwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1944 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY OCEANSIDE HOME! 5265 Robinwood Drive - AVAILABLE NOW! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home has A/C, 3 car garage, carpet, tile, and blinds throughout. One bedroom and bathroom located on the first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
836 Muirfield Drive
836 Muirfield Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1638 sqft
836 Muirfield Drive Available 06/15/20 Mar Lago Highlands Community - 836 Muirfield Dr, Oceanside, Ca - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,638 sq.ft. Single story home in Oceanside in the Mar Lago Highlands Community. Great neighborhood, corner lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
1452 Highridge Dr
1452 Highridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
834 sqft
55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room! - Property Information 55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
1008 Bridle Path Way
1008 Bridle Path Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1266 sqft
3 bedroom home near Guajome Park! 1008 Bridle Path Way - Available NOW!! This 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac in Mission Ranch! Surrounded by rural setting near Guajome Park, but just moments from highway 76 for your commute!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
717 Rena Dr.
717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5010 Los Morros Way #26
5010 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
5010 Los Morros Way #26 Available 06/26/20 Two Bedroom Two Bath Upgraded Condo with Garage Available in Oceanside - Nice corner unit in a gated community- Upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, there

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
826 Malibu Point Way
826 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1104 sqft
826 Malibu Point Way Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 Story Upgraded Condo- 1 Car Attached Garage- Whelan Ranch- Oceanside - This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5086 Cascade Way #103
5086 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1172 sqft
2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated Community - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo is located in the gated community of North River Village. It features a two car garage with direct access to the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
262 Brisas Court
262 Brisas Court, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1820 sqft
262 Brisas Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home - This North Oceanside home in Playa Del Rey features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1820 sf, laminate/tile/carpet, fridge, washer/dryer hook-ups, A/C, 2-car garage, gardener. (RLNE4918045)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr
4877 Cardiff Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2031 sqft
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Loma Alta
1 Unit Available
506 Canyon Dr 8
506 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit 1-year lease preferred 506 Canyon Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5239 Wohlford St
5239 Wohlford Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1622 sqft
5239 Wohlford St Available 07/23/20 Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Home in Oceanside!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home, all bedrooms are located upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
195 Avenida Descanso Unit 215
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5369 Gooseberry Way
5369 Gooseberry Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exceptional home in the Lake View Estates Community, also known as "The Berries". 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. This home has been pet and smoke free.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3451 Paseo De Alicia #1
3451 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
740 sqft
1BD 1BA Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space - 1BD 1BA Lower Unit Condo located in the Gated Vista Way Village Complex, Unit has 1 Detached Garage with lots of storage and additional assigned parking space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2940 sqft
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge
City Guide for Oceanside, CA

Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!

As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it’s not like you’ll ever be home anyway, you’ll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oceanside, CA

Oceanside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

