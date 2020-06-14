Apartment List
/
CA
/
oceanside
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

83 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oceanside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ocean Hills
19 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
8 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Loma Alta
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
1247 Cottonwood Dr
1247 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1700 sqft
House for Rent 1247 Cottonwood Oceanside, CA 92056 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 1700 sq. ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
356 River Ranch Way
356 River Ranch Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
This gorgeous 4BR/3BA home has 2,600 square feet of living area and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
South Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2136 South Coast Highway
2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1590 sqft
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
705 Wala Dr
705 Wala Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,120
2459 sqft
Oceanside house - Property Id: 265196 Beautiful quiet neighborhood minutes to the beach connecting with a bike trail, ocean breeze all the time combining lake and mountain view from the back yard, master bedroom, and balcony...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307
1021 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr
4877 Cardiff Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2031 sqft
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Loma Alta
1 Unit Available
506 Canyon Dr 8
506 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit 1-year lease preferred 506 Canyon Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60
311 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Unit Space 60 Available 09/01/20 Oceanside rental Furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath - Property Id: 297468 For Rent - FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 full bath 800 sq ft mobile home 3 blocks from the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1019 Costa Pacifica
1019 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1463 sqft
During these uncertain times when we're staying close to home, this FURNISHED MOVE-IN RENTAL IS IDEAL. With local walking/biking trails outside your door, Costa Pacifica offers a safe gated community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Ranch Rd
5515 Old Ranch Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1365 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom unity features 9 foot ceilings, upstairs laundry closet (and yes the washer/dryer are included), Hardwood floors, A/C and 2 car attached garage. Large balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
4697 Majorca Way
4697 Majorca Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1106 sqft
A nice Palma model [ 1106 sf ] with two bedrooms /two baths , covered patio , updated appliances . Wood floors except one bedroom . Easy walk to Clubhouse .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
4755 Miletus Way
4755 Miletus Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1899 sqft
A very nice Bellagio model . Master bedroom upstairs and master bedroom down stairs . Nice loft for an office with a deck outside . New paint through out . New popular vinyl wood like flooring in entire lower floor .

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1635 Alvarado St.
1635 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1774 sqft
Custom 3 Bed Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Beautiful upgraded home in desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, beach and easy access to freeways.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
246 Avenida Del Gado
246 Avenida Del Gado, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Family Friendly Home and Community - Property Id: 250907 Welcome home to this 3 bed 1 bath twin-home in the family friendly Mission Hermosa Community.
City Guide for Oceanside, CA

Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!

As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it’s not like you’ll ever be home anyway, you’ll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oceanside, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oceanside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOceanside 3 BedroomsOceanside Accessible ApartmentsOceanside Apartments under $1,600Oceanside Apartments under $1,800
Oceanside Apartments with BalconyOceanside Apartments with GarageOceanside Apartments with GymOceanside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOceanside Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Apartments with Washer-DryerOceanside Cheap PlacesOceanside Dog Friendly ApartmentsOceanside Furnished ApartmentsOceanside Luxury PlacesOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego