Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oceanside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,055
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
San Luis Rey
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
East Side Capistrano
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oceanside
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming gated community with courtyard located a couple blocks from the beach, train station, and Downtown Oceanside. New paint and carpet. Vaulted wood ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Tri-City
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Tri-City
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Loma Alta
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Lake Park
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
San Luis Rey
203 Fredricks Avenue
203 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
This GEM is a highly upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths townhouse completely remodeled throughout. New floors, windows, appliances, and light fixtures. Renovated bathrooms, 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3375 Genoa Way
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1016 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Luis Rey
288 Fisherman Ln Unit 1
288 Fisherman Ln, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1005 sqft
Oceanside Condominium In Pelican Cove Community - This clean and bright condominium is located in the quiet and prestigious Pelican Cove community in Oceanside.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
195 Avenida Descanso #124
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Peacock
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oceanside, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oceanside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

