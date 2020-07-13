127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,639
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,055
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
San Luis Rey
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
East Side Capistrano
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Tri-City
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Lake Park
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
San Luis Rey
203 Fredricks Avenue
203 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
This GEM is a highly upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths townhouse completely remodeled throughout. New floors, windows, appliances, and light fixtures. Renovated bathrooms, 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3375 Genoa Way
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1016 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Luis Rey
288 Fisherman Ln Unit 1
288 Fisherman Ln, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1005 sqft
Oceanside Condominium In Pelican Cove Community - This clean and bright condominium is located in the quiet and prestigious Pelican Cove community in Oceanside.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Hills
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
844 Essence Avenue
844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
844 Essence Avenue Available 08/17/20 Rancho Del Oro charming single story! 844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside - Available August 17th! *Please do not disturb current tenants* Make this cozy home yours today! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oceanside
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
834 Pillar Point Way
834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
South Oceanside
2136 South Coast Highway
2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1590 sqft
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy.

July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oceanside rents declined over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,351 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,351 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

