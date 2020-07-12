/
135 Apartments for rent in Loma Alta, Oceanside, CA
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
2805 Turnbull St
2805 Turnbull Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1409 sqft
Charming Single Level House, Private Driveway, Large Lot w/Fruit Trees, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace - 3Br/ 1.
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,639
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,055
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming gated community with courtyard located a couple blocks from the beach, train station, and Downtown Oceanside. New paint and carpet. Vaulted wood ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator.
288 Fisherman Ln Unit 1
288 Fisherman Ln, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1005 sqft
Oceanside Condominium In Pelican Cove Community - This clean and bright condominium is located in the quiet and prestigious Pelican Cove community in Oceanside.
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.
203 Fredricks Avenue
203 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
This GEM is a highly upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths townhouse completely remodeled throughout. New floors, windows, appliances, and light fixtures. Renovated bathrooms, 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2940 sqft
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge
301 Mission Ave #405
301 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
301 Mission Ave #405 Available 07/13/20 Oceanside Terraces Condo- Steps to the beach! - Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of Oceanside in this 2,000 Sq Ft condo with walking distance to the beach, restaurants and taverns. This 3 bedroom, 2.
509 Long Crest Dr.
509 Long Crest Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1806 sqft
509 Long Crest Dr. Available 07/18/20 4BR/2.5BA Single Family Home! Cul De Sac! Gardener Included! Close to All! Camp Pendleton! Pet on Approval! - $2995 Per Month $2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on size of pet.
2055-95 Poplar Rd
2055 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.
764 Rivertree Drive
764 Rivertree Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1975 sqft
This 4 Bed/3 Bath property in up-and-coming- North County coastal neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining or quiet enjoyment. Comfortable and spacious floor plan.
134 S Pacific Street
134 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
400 sqft
OCEAN FRONT FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. You have all the comforts of home with the beach just a short walk away! Features a fully equipped kitchen where you can prepare your meals with ease while enjoying the sounds of the crashing waves.
401 N Coast Hwy #209
401 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! It doesn't get better then this. Experience high-end urban living 5 blocks from the beach. Imagine yourself walking to great restaurants, shopping coffee, the movies and more.
400 N The Strand
400 The Strand North, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1130 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Steps away from the beach, what else would you ask for? Ocean breeze, you got it! Breath taking sunsets, you got it! Conveniently located, two bedroom two bathroom in a gated community minutes away from Downtown
400 N Pacific Street
400 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1280 sqft
Gorgeous sit down ocean view from this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor beachfront furnished rental! Granite slab in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room leads to patio with BBQ.
1635 Alvarado St.
1635 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1774 sqft
Custom 3 Bed Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Beautiful upgraded home in desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, beach and easy access to freeways.
405 Los Arbolitos Boulevard
405 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1017 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom single story attached condo located in Oceanside. High vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room. Tile flooring through-out. Laundry room with washer and dryer right off kitchen. Large fenced patio.
