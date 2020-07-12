/
san luis rey
146 Apartments for rent in San Luis Rey, Oceanside, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
288 Fisherman Ln Unit 1
288 Fisherman Ln, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1005 sqft
Oceanside Condominium In Pelican Cove Community - This clean and bright condominium is located in the quiet and prestigious Pelican Cove community in Oceanside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
372 Spring Canyon Way
372 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,955
2216 sqft
Two Story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home! - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
203 Fredricks Avenue
203 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
This GEM is a highly upgraded 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths townhouse completely remodeled throughout. New floors, windows, appliances, and light fixtures. Renovated bathrooms, 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4213 La Casita Way
4213 La Casita Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Cute Condo overlooking pool. Available now, one car garage. Two Master Suites.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
136 Adelia
136 Adelia Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1718 sqft
Beautiful family home has it all! Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath, in Mission Point Community.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4020 Via Serra
4020 Via Serra, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1593 sqft
4020 Via Serra Available 07/01/20 Coastal Jewel - Great kitchen with family room large dining/living room with access to private patio and backyard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
246 Avenida Del Gado
246 Avenida Del Gado, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Family Friendly Home and Community - Property Id: 250907 Welcome home to this 3 bed 1 bath twin-home in the family friendly Mission Hermosa Community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4209 Camino Del Flor
4209 Camino del Flor, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Newly Built and Ready for Move In! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Bright and spacious home in Oceanside! Great room style first floor with den, fireplace, recessed lighting, contemporary tile flooring, and
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
405 Los Arbolitos Boulevard
405 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1017 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bathroom single story attached condo located in Oceanside. High vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room. Tile flooring through-out. Laundry room with washer and dryer right off kitchen. Large fenced patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5
4223 Vista Del Rio Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Must see spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with awesome view - Move right into this highly upgraded townhome.Great Location, close to Hwy 76 and I-5. Has a park like setting with large fenced patio.
Results within 1 mile of San Luis Rey
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
195 Avenida Descanso #124
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Calle Montecito
502 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
954 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lake House - Property Id: 138508 Fully renovated by the lake Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138508 Property Id 138508 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888143)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
636 Parker Street
636 Parker Street, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1473 sqft
Upgraded 4 Bedroom Oceanside Home! - This 4 bedroom home nestled in Oceanside features a fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
844 Essence Avenue
844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
844 Essence Avenue Available 08/17/20 Rancho Del Oro charming single story! 844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside - Available August 17th! *Please do not disturb current tenants* Make this cozy home yours today! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4584 Avery Street
4584 Avery Street, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1460 sqft
Here is your chance to live in this charming 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home. Wonderful and spacious this home is located in an established neighborhood, close to shopping, parks and just minutes from the beach.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4369 Pacifica Way
4369 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1610 sqft
3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom townhome in the beautiful gated St. Cloud community. End unit. Full bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and garage access on the ground floor. Kitchen, living room, bedroom, full and half bath on the 2nd floor.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
834 Pillar Point Way
834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4648 Calle del Palo
4648 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
827 sqft
4648 Calle del Palo Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Oceanside - Beautifully remodeled twin home in the heart of Oceanside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2940 sqft
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5117 Greenbrook Street
5117 Greenbrook Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1037 sqft
5117 Greenbrook Street Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Story Home Near Camp Pendleton! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Enjoy cooking in this spacious kitchen which features wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances.
