ocean hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
186 Apartments for rent in Ocean Hills, Oceanside, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4938 Kalamis Way
4938 Kalamis Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1807 sqft
"Costa Smeralda" floor plan, 2BR, 2BA + Loft, in Gated 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club. Enjoy swimming, tennis, pickleball, clubhouse w/ various activity rooms, numerous common interest clubs, and golf course w/no green fees.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3587 Normandy
3587 Normandy Circle, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2455 sqft
Coastal Retreat- Pool, Spa, Putting Green, Firepit, Game Room & Near Beach! With its upgraded windows, multiple ceiling fans and insulated walls, this home provides comfortable coolness, even during those rare San Diego heat waves! 2 night minimum
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4747 Miletus Way
4747 Miletus Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1444 sqft
55+ 2BR/2BA Duplex In the Fabulous Ocean Hills Country Club Community!! 1 Garage plus 1 covered Carport! Pool/Golf/Clubhouse - Rent:$2600 Deposit:$2600 Address: 4747 Miletus Way Oceanside Ca 92056 Ocean Hills Country Club in Oceanside, CA is one
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Hills
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,329
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
146 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Ample storage and spacious interiors are featured in these gated, pet-friendly apartments in Vista. Just off the 78 and mere minutes to the Carlsbad and Oceanside beaches.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
920 sqft
Lush landscaping near the beaches and parks. This gated community offers a pool, on-site laundry and covered parking. Apartments include a private oversized patio or balcony, large closets, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments
1515 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to major retailers, restaurants, and schools. Residents enjoy communal pool, spa, and basketball courts. Homes include fireplaces, private balconies and patios, and more.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
320 Pomelo Drive
320 Pomelo Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
Are you looking to move as soon as possible? Take a tour at the Sunset Springs Apartments. We have a laundry facility on site that is open 24 hours, as well as a pool and jacuzzi. We are located off of Hacienda Dr.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
211 Silver Fir Court
211 Silver Fir Ct, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1770 sqft
Beautiful brand new home!. Perfect location. Hardwood floors downstairs. Two car garage with additional parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Breeze Hill #281
730 Breeze Hill Road, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breeze Hill One Bedroom Condominium Vista CA - Nice, quiet one bedroom,one bath condominium in Vista. Home has tile throughout, kitchen has refrigerator included, with sink window view to outside stove, dishwasher and disposal.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Portofino Drive
1418 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE For Rent $3,900/MO. Home overlooks the Shadowridge golf course with panoramic views. Free parking, WiFi. Close to Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches, Legoland, shopping centers, grocery stores.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
4243 Tiberon Dr
4243 Tiberon Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Townhome with Large Patio and Garage - Property Id: 251910 Please fill out pre-screen questionnaire to be considered.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Hills
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
