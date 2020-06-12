112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1025 sqft
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
San Luis Rey
9 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
East Side Capistrano
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
10 Units Available
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,356
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Loma Alta
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
8 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
530 Calle Montecito 142
530 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
831 sqft
Unit 142 Available 07/08/20 3 Miles to Camp Pendleton! 2 BD/1 BA, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 300093 Call Today for a Showing! - 2 Bed - 1 Bath - 806 SqFt - Granite Counters, Custom Cabinetry w/ Glass Accents, Renovated Shower Enclosure/Bath,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
311 Oceanside Blvd Space 60
311 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Unit Space 60 Available 09/01/20 Oceanside rental Furnished 2 bedroom 2 full bath - Property Id: 297468 For Rent - FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 full bath 800 sq ft mobile home 3 blocks from the beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
835 North Cleveland Street Unit A
835 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1188 sqft
835 North Cleveland Street Unit A Available 08/15/20 Immaculate Two Story Condo, Quiet Neighborhood, Cul de sac Location, Private Balcony, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
226 Carissa Drive
226 Carissa Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1000 sqft
226 Carissa Drive ~ Quaint Single Story Oceanside Home - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,000 square foot home that has recently been renovated! This home features brand new ceramic tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5054 Los Morros Way #105
5054 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Oceanside just miles from Beach!! - Available NOW. Gracious 2 Bed, 2 Bath top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings and open and bright floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1716 sqft
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
826 Malibu Point Way
826 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1104 sqft
826 Malibu Point Way Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 Story Upgraded Condo- 1 Car Attached Garage- Whelan Ranch- Oceanside - This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307
1021 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout.

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oceanside rents held steady over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,354 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Oceanside.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

