Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Elan Village North

854 Vine St · (760) 891-4815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Village North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elan Village North Apartment Homes for rent in Oceanside, CA is a coastal hidden treasure and classic beach community. You can experience warm sandy beaches, visit the revitalized ocean central business village, or stroll down the Oceanside famous wooden pier. Living at Elan Village North gives you unlimited access to coastal activities such as water sports and fun-filled recreations.The community has newly remodeled units with extensive private balconies, fully equipped kitchen with extra cabinetry, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, and mirrored wardrobe closets with shelves. The community also boasts a sparkling pool and relaxing spa, fitness center, full car garage, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Village North welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Welcome to your home at Elan Village North. We are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and close to Highway 76 and 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Mall or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Come and experience the casual coastal spirit of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elan Village North have any available units?
Elan Village North has 4 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Village North have?
Some of Elan Village North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Village North currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Village North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Village North pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Village North is pet friendly.
Does Elan Village North offer parking?
Yes, Elan Village North offers parking.
Does Elan Village North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Village North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Village North have a pool?
Yes, Elan Village North has a pool.
Does Elan Village North have accessible units?
No, Elan Village North does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Village North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Village North has units with dishwashers.

