Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elan Village North Apartment Homes for rent in Oceanside, CA is a coastal hidden treasure and classic beach community. You can experience warm sandy beaches, visit the revitalized ocean central business village, or stroll down the Oceanside famous wooden pier. Living at Elan Village North gives you unlimited access to coastal activities such as water sports and fun-filled recreations.The community has newly remodeled units with extensive private balconies, fully equipped kitchen with extra cabinetry, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, and mirrored wardrobe closets with shelves. The community also boasts a sparkling pool and relaxing spa, fitness center, full car garage, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Village North welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Welcome to your home at Elan Village North. We are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and close to Highway 76 and 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Mall or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Come and experience the casual coastal spirit of our community!