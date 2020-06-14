64 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Peacock
28 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Ocean Hills
18 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
10 Units Available
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,558
823 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
760 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,763
846 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
San Luis Rey
8 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
731 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
8 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
825 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Loma Alta
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Valley
1 Unit Available
195 Avenida Descanso Unit 215
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3451 Paseo De Alicia #1
3451 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
740 sqft
1BD 1BA Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space - 1BD 1BA Lower Unit Condo located in the Gated Vista Way Village Complex, Unit has 1 Detached Garage with lots of storage and additional assigned parking space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1202 N Pacific St 314B
1202 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Furnished Top Floor Condo at the Beach - Property Id: 293250 Fully furnished condo at Marina del Mar Condominiums overlook miles of sandy beaches that run alongside the picturesque Oceanside Harbor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
406 Sea Cliff Way
406 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Rancho del Oro Luxury Condo - Luxury Rancho del Oro Condo No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786072)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
999 North Pacific Street
999 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
761 sqft
The sound of waves Crashing, and white water views delight the senses from the balcony of this beautiful beach front condo at North Coast Village. The living area is perfect for entertaining guests after a long day on the sand, and surf.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
134 S Pacific Street
134 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
400 sqft
OCEAN FRONT FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. You have all the comforts of home with the beach just a short walk away! Features a fully equipped kitchen where you can prepare your meals with ease while enjoying the sounds of the crashing waves.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
400 Sea Cliff Way
400 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Rancho del Oro. Features fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Newer carpet and tile flooring. Full size indoor laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oceanside rents held steady over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,354 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Oceanside.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

