Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oceanside renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Oceanside
10 Units Available
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,510
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,558
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,356
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
San Luis Rey
8 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ocean Hills
19 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
East Side Capistrano
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,073
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
East Side Capistrano
1 Unit Available
2055-95 Poplar Rd
2055 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307
1021 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1143 sqft
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5010 Los Morros Way #26
5010 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
5010 Los Morros Way #26 Available 06/26/20 Two Bedroom Two Bath Upgraded Condo with Garage Available in Oceanside - Nice corner unit in a gated community- Upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, there

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
195 Avenida Descanso Unit 215
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
530 Calle Montecito 142
530 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
831 sqft
Unit 142 Available 07/08/20 3 Miles to Camp Pendleton! 2 BD/1 BA, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 300093 Call Today for a Showing! - 2 Bed - 1 Bath - 806 SqFt - Granite Counters, Custom Cabinetry w/ Glass Accents, Renovated Shower Enclosure/Bath,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3451 Paseo De Alicia #1
3451 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
740 sqft
1BD 1BA Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space - 1BD 1BA Lower Unit Condo located in the Gated Vista Way Village Complex, Unit has 1 Detached Garage with lots of storage and additional assigned parking space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5054 Los Morros Way #105
5054 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Oceanside just miles from Beach!! - Available NOW. Gracious 2 Bed, 2 Bath top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings and open and bright floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1716 sqft
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
406 Sea Cliff Way
406 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Rancho del Oro Luxury Condo - Luxury Rancho del Oro Condo No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786072)

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1019 Costa Pacifica
1019 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1463 sqft
During these uncertain times when we're staying close to home, this FURNISHED MOVE-IN RENTAL IS IDEAL. With local walking/biking trails outside your door, Costa Pacifica offers a safe gated community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
400 Sea Cliff Way
400 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Rancho del Oro. Features fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Newer carpet and tile flooring. Full size indoor laundry.
City Guide for Oceanside, CA

Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!

As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it’s not like you’ll ever be home anyway, you’ll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oceanside, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oceanside renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

