162 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with balcony
1 of 58
1 of 22
1 of 39
1 of 43
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 40
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 55
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 45
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 12
Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!
As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it’s not like you’ll ever be home anyway, you’ll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oceanside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.