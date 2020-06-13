Apartment List
/
CA
/
oceanside
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Luis Rey
8 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
East Side Capistrano
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,073
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oceanside
8 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Loma Alta
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
834 Pillar Point Way
834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5369 Gooseberry Way
5369 Gooseberry Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exceptional home in the Lake View Estates Community, also known as "The Berries". 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. This home has been pet and smoke free.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
835 North Cleveland Street Unit A
835 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1188 sqft
835 North Cleveland Street Unit A Available 08/15/20 Immaculate Two Story Condo, Quiet Neighborhood, Cul de sac Location, Private Balcony, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3451 Paseo De Alicia #1
3451 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
740 sqft
1BD 1BA Condo with 1 Car Detached Garage and 1 Assigned Parking Space - 1BD 1BA Lower Unit Condo located in the Gated Vista Way Village Complex, Unit has 1 Detached Garage with lots of storage and additional assigned parking space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2940 sqft
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1202 N Pacific St 314B
1202 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Furnished Top Floor Condo at the Beach - Property Id: 293250 Fully furnished condo at Marina del Mar Condominiums overlook miles of sandy beaches that run alongside the picturesque Oceanside Harbor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
3681 Water Way
3681 Water Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa Access, Tot-Lot - $2,195 a month, $2,195 deposit 1-year lease preferred 3681 Water Way Oceanside, CA 92056 This home is available for immediate move in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
3657 Harbor View Way
3657 Harbor View Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1191 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. - Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. Located in Bayshore South. Mature trees in front provide a park like setting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5054 Los Morros Way #105
5054 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Oceanside just miles from Beach!! - Available NOW. Gracious 2 Bed, 2 Bath top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings and open and bright floor plan.
City Guide for Oceanside, CA

Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!

As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it’s not like you’ll ever be home anyway, you’ll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oceanside, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oceanside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOceanside 3 BedroomsOceanside Accessible ApartmentsOceanside Apartments under $1,600Oceanside Apartments under $1,800
Oceanside Apartments with BalconyOceanside Apartments with GarageOceanside Apartments with GymOceanside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOceanside Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Apartments with Washer-DryerOceanside Cheap PlacesOceanside Dog Friendly ApartmentsOceanside Furnished ApartmentsOceanside Luxury PlacesOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego