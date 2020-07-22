/
/
/
ivey ranch rancho del oro
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro, Oceanside, CA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
11 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4329 Star Path Way #1
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand New Oceanside Home! - Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
844 Essence Avenue
844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
844 Essence Avenue Available 08/17/20 Rancho Del Oro charming single story! 844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside - Available August 17th! *Please do not disturb current tenants* Make this cozy home yours today! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4369 Pacifica Way
4369 Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1610 sqft
3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom townhome in the beautiful gated St. Cloud community. End unit. Full bedroom, full bathroom, laundry, and garage access on the ground floor. Kitchen, living room, bedroom, full and half bath on the 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,913
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1200 sqft
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
24 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
707 Corona Dr
707 Corona Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2545 sqft
707 Corona Dr Available 07/27/20 Large five bedroom home - Large home located in the Marbella Community, with five bedrooms, three full baths and an attached three car garage, Wood and tile flooring throughout lower level and carpet and tile up
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5057 Los Morros Way 109
5057 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
Unit 109 Available 07/24/20 Downstairs - 3 Bed/2 Bath - Gated Community - Property Id: 299270 TOURS 6:30pm Today! ~NEW Carpet~ Downstairs 3 Bed/2 Bath - Garage, Pool, 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
288 Fisherman Ln Unit 1
288 Fisherman Ln, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1005 sqft
Oceanside Condominium In Pelican Cove Community - This clean and bright condominium is located in the quiet and prestigious Pelican Cove community in Oceanside.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4223 Vista Del Rio Way #5
4223 Vista Del Rio Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Must see spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with awesome view - Move right into this highly upgraded townhome.Great Location, close to Hwy 76 and I-5. Has a park like setting with large fenced patio.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1260 Cottonwood Dr
1260 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1684 sqft
Rancho Del Oro Beauty - Available Now! - Designer perfect home in the Mission Santa Fe / Guajome area of east Oceanside. This awesome home features a large open kitchen with quartz countertops and breakfast nook and abundance of cabinets.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2315 Rancho Del Oro #10
2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1008 sqft
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Sea Cliff Way
406 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Rancho del Oro Luxury Condo - Luxury Rancho del Oro Condo No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786072)
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4209 Camino Del Flor
4209 Camino del Flor, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Newly Built and Ready for Move In! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Bright and spacious home in Oceanside! Great room style first floor with den, fireplace, recessed lighting, contemporary tile flooring, and
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205
4244 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1224 sqft
4244 Vista Panorama Way Unit 205 Available 07/24/20 AMAZING VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM!!! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo - This adorable condo has amazing views from every room in in the house.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
372 Spring Canyon Way
372 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,955
2216 sqft
Two Story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home! - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4876 Sumac Pl
4876 Sumac Place, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1307 sqft
AVAIL ON OR AROUND 1ST WEEK OF AUG 2020 Fabulous home on a cul-de-sac in a pleasant neighborhood with a fenced private back yard. This home has a front courtyard entry (adding privacy), great curb appeal and an HOA maintained front yard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1235 Via Candelas
1235 Via Candelas, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1901 sqft
For lease or RENT TO OWN absolutely new detached house at newly built Altura gated community in the heart of Oceanside. The house consist of living room connected to the modern kitchen, 3 bedrooms, big den, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4539 Golden Ridge
4539 Golden Ridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Charming single level Peacock Hills 55+ Senior community twin home, must be 55+ to occupy. Completely, beautifully, tastefully upgraded and remodeled. Gorgeous kitchen, solid birchwood cabinets with Granite countertops that glisten.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5074 Cascade Way
5074 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1372 sqft
Gated community, resort style living with BBQ's, sparkling pool and spa, overlooking the natural habitat of the San Luis Rey River. Minutes to beach, Oceanside Pier and Marina, Camp Pendleton, parks, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4213 La Casita Way
4213 La Casita Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Cute Condo overlooking pool. Available now, one car garage. Two Master Suites.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
400 Sea Cliff Way
400 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Rancho del Oro. Features fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Newer carpet and tile flooring. Full size indoor laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAFallbrook, CALake San Marcos, CAEncinitas, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CA