Apartment List
/
CA
/
oceanside
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

13 Cheap Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Loma Alta
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810
810 E Vista Way, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Upgraded Room with Private Entrance & Amazing View - Property Id: 21642 The spacious room is part of a 4992 sq. ft. Custom built home with incredible views from the room and private balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
3219 Alta Verde Drive (Studio #2)
3219 Alta Verde Drive, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$875
120 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Perfect, Brand New "Tiny Home" Guest Unit on Fully Fenced and Gated Country Property in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Oceanside

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Mulberry Drive
400 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097 I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodland Parkway - 215
202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
651 sqft
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
1823 WESTMINSTER
1823 Westminster Drive, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
COMPOSER DISTRICT STUDIO IN OCEAN VIEW BUILDING WITH A CHARMING LARGE PATIO. NO STOVE OR OVEN, COURTESY REFRIGERATOR. COIN LAUNDRY OUTSIDE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND BEACH.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4121 Pinehurst Court
4121 Pinehurst Court, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
943 sqft
PALA MESA RESORT, AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEW, MOUNTAIN VIEW, NO FREEWAY NOISE, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUSLY FURNISHED CONDO, UPPER LEVEL, THE BEST LOCATION IN THIS COMMUNITY, VERY NICE FURNITURE, VAULTED CEDAR WOOD CEILING WITH MANY SPOT LIGHTS, LOCATED NEXT

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
432 2nd St
432 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
370 sqft
Just steps away from Moonlight Beach! Surfer's paradise!! Beautifully updated studio apartment in a fantastic location! Private and quiet but within walking distance of the beach as well as all the wonderful shops, restaurants and entertainment on

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oceanside rents held steady over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,354 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Oceanside.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOceanside 3 BedroomsOceanside Accessible ApartmentsOceanside Apartments under $1,600Oceanside Apartments under $1,800
    Oceanside Apartments with BalconyOceanside Apartments with GarageOceanside Apartments with GymOceanside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOceanside Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
    Oceanside Apartments with Washer-DryerOceanside Cheap PlacesOceanside Dog Friendly ApartmentsOceanside Furnished ApartmentsOceanside Luxury PlacesOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
    Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
    Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
    Ocean HillsPeacock

    Apartments Near Colleges

    MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego