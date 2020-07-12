/
peacock
127 Apartments for rent in Peacock, Oceanside, CA
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1384 Broken Hitch Rd
1384 Broken Hitch Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1400 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a very nice neighborhood. Home is completely remodeled, private back yard with lighted ceiling fans in each bedroom and dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4524 Royal Oak
4524 Royal Oak Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
834 sqft
Tastefully furnished and upgraded unit in the lovely 55+ Peacock Hills Senior Community. Close to shopping center, restaurants, parks and freeways. This bright and airy two bedroom one bathroom has it all. Fully upgraded and fully furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4539 Golden Ridge
4539 Golden Ridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Charming single level Peacock Hills 55+ Senior community twin home, must be 55+ to occupy. Completely, beautifully, tastefully upgraded and remodeled. Gorgeous kitchen, solid birchwood cabinets with Granite countertops that glisten.
Results within 1 mile of Peacock
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Ample storage and spacious interiors are featured in these gated, pet-friendly apartments in Vista. Just off the 78 and mere minutes to the Carlsbad and Oceanside beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
920 sqft
Lush landscaping near the beaches and parks. This gated community offers a pool, on-site laundry and covered parking. Apartments include a private oversized patio or balcony, large closets, and modern appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1761 Avenida Sevilla
1761 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1244 sqft
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT 1761 AVENIDA SEVILLA - Cozy Single Story Home in Rancho Del Oro, beautifully renovated. 3 bedroom/2 bath. All tile and laminate flooring. No carpet, easy to maintain backyard,. 2 car attached garage. Close to 76 and college.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Copper Dr.
705 Copper Drive, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1159 sqft
705 Copper Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
211 Silver Fir Court
211 Silver Fir Ct, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1770 sqft
Beautiful brand new home!. Perfect location. Hardwood floors downstairs. Two car garage with additional parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
673 Ascot Drive
673 Ascot Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Estimated Move In Date of August 1st. Showings will begin sometime AFTER July 11th. This townhome is an END UNIT with only one common wall. There are 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1260 Cottonwood Dr
1260 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1684 sqft
Rancho Del Oro Beauty - Available Now! - Designer perfect home in the Mission Santa Fe / Guajome area of east Oceanside. This awesome home features a large open kitchen with quartz countertops and breakfast nook and abundance of cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1580 Via Botero
1580 Via Botero, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1817 sqft
1580 Via Botero Available 07/15/20 Single-Family Home in Desirable Oceanside Neighborhood - Beautiful single-family rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Rancho del Oro neighborhood of Oceanside.
Results within 5 miles of Peacock
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
