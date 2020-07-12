/
/
/
downtown oceanside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Downtown Oceanside, Oceanside, CA
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
7 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
13 Units Available
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,639
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
12 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,055
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming gated community with courtyard located a couple blocks from the beach, train station, and Downtown Oceanside. New paint and carpet. Vaulted wood ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307
1021 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
1021 Costa Pacifica Way Unit 2307 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Ocean View Condo - Gated Complex & Parking / Available August 1st! - Nicely Upgraded 2BD/2BA Ocean Close Condo with Elegant Touches Throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
999 North Pacific Street
999 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style Condo with Direct Beach Access! - This renovated 1 Bedroom condo is located in the North Coast Village community of Oceanside that is famous for its plush, resort style grounds and direct access to the beach! It definitely feels more
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Mission Ave #405
301 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1955 sqft
301 Mission Ave #405 Available 07/13/20 Oceanside Terraces Condo- Steps to the beach! - Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of Oceanside in this 2,000 Sq Ft condo with walking distance to the beach, restaurants and taverns. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 N Pacific St 301B
1202 N Pacific St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
700 sqft
Unit 301B Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished Top Floor Condo on the Beach! - Property Id: 305061 The top floor corner unit is in a small complex that straddles Oceanside Harbor and Oceanside Harbor Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
134 S Pacific Street
134 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
400 sqft
OCEAN FRONT FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. You have all the comforts of home with the beach just a short walk away! Features a fully equipped kitchen where you can prepare your meals with ease while enjoying the sounds of the crashing waves.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
401 N Coast Hwy #209
401 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! It doesn't get better then this. Experience high-end urban living 5 blocks from the beach. Imagine yourself walking to great restaurants, shopping coffee, the movies and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Costa Pacifica
1019 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1463 sqft
During these uncertain times when we're staying close to home, this FURNISHED MOVE-IN RENTAL IS IDEAL. With local walking/biking trails outside your door, Costa Pacifica offers a safe gated community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
600 N The Strand
600 The Strand North, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1057 sqft
Amazing ocean front condo, steps to the beach and spa. Enjoy beautiful sunsets! Everything you need for the perfect vacation! This two bedroom, two bath condo is beautifully furnished with a king bed in the master.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 N The Strand
400 The Strand North, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1130 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Steps away from the beach, what else would you ask for? Ocean breeze, you got it! Breath taking sunsets, you got it! Conveniently located, two bedroom two bathroom in a gated community minutes away from Downtown
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 N Pacific Street
400 North Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1280 sqft
Gorgeous sit down ocean view from this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor beachfront furnished rental! Granite slab in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living room leads to patio with BBQ.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 N. Myers St #11
400 North Myers Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground-floor single story Condo, walk to the beach. Gated Sea Village Community. - Ground-floor single story Condo, walk to the beach. Gated Sea Village Community. Lots up upgrades. Spacious Bedroom. Patio area. Indoor Washer/Dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Oceanside
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2136 South Coast Highway
2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1590 sqft
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3
1821 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2055-95 Poplar Rd
2055 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1635 Alvarado St.
1635 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1774 sqft
Custom 3 Bed Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Beautiful upgraded home in desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, beach and easy access to freeways.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CAEncinitas, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CA