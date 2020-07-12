All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:55 PM

Island Club Apartments

2300 Catalina Cir · (760) 523-9741
Location

2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 530 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 585 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 767 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Island Club Apartments in Oceanside, CA 92056 is right off Route 78, near I 5 and I 15, less than 7 miles from the beach. Apartments feature private patios/balconies, central heat and air, hardwood floors, electric kitchens, refinished cabinets and countertops, energy efficient GE appliances, ceiling fans and storage closets. Select apartment homes have a pool view, washer/dryer, fireplace, walk in closet, pantry, linen closet and vaulted ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, smoke free community with three swimming pools and spas, fitness center, assigned carports, on site recycling and three laundry facilities. Located 48 miles from San Diego, 20 minutes from Camp Pendleton and across the street from a SPRINTER station. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $60
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $45/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Island Club Apartments have any available units?
Island Club Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Island Club Apartments have?
Some of Island Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Island Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Island Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Island Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Island Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Island Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Island Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Island Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Island Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Island Club Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

