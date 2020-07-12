Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub internet access

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Island Club Apartments in Oceanside, CA 92056 is right off Route 78, near I 5 and I 15, less than 7 miles from the beach. Apartments feature private patios/balconies, central heat and air, hardwood floors, electric kitchens, refinished cabinets and countertops, energy efficient GE appliances, ceiling fans and storage closets. Select apartment homes have a pool view, washer/dryer, fireplace, walk in closet, pantry, linen closet and vaulted ceilings. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, smoke free community with three swimming pools and spas, fitness center, assigned carports, on site recycling and three laundry facilities. Located 48 miles from San Diego, 20 minutes from Camp Pendleton and across the street from a SPRINTER station. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.