Apartment List
/
CA
/
oceanside
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Finding an apartment in Oceanside that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
San Luis Rey
15 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
San Luis Rey
8 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ocean Hills
19 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
East Side Capistrano
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
10 Units Available
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,505
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,558
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,356
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,073
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Oceanside
8 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
836 Muirfield Drive
836 Muirfield Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1638 sqft
836 Muirfield Drive Available 06/15/20 Mar Lago Highlands Community - 836 Muirfield Dr, Oceanside, Ca - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,638 sq.ft. Single story home in Oceanside in the Mar Lago Highlands Community. Great neighborhood, corner lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
1452 Highridge Dr
1452 Highridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
834 sqft
55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room! - Property Information 55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
717 Rena Dr.
717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
826 Malibu Point Way
826 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1104 sqft
826 Malibu Point Way Available 09/07/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 Story Upgraded Condo- 1 Car Attached Garage- Whelan Ranch- Oceanside - This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5086 Cascade Way #103
5086 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1172 sqft
2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated Community - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo is located in the gated community of North River Village. It features a two car garage with direct access to the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr
4877 Cardiff Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2031 sqft
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way #148
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1016 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo in Gated 55+ Community - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Loma Alta
1 Unit Available
506 Canyon Dr 8
506 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit 1-year lease preferred 506 Canyon Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5239 Wohlford St
5239 Wohlford Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1622 sqft
5239 Wohlford St Available 07/23/20 Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Home in Oceanside!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home, all bedrooms are located upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
195 Avenida Descanso Unit 215
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oceanside, CA

Finding an apartment in Oceanside that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOceanside 3 BedroomsOceanside Accessible ApartmentsOceanside Apartments under $1,600Oceanside Apartments under $1,800
Oceanside Apartments with BalconyOceanside Apartments with GarageOceanside Apartments with GymOceanside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOceanside Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Apartments with Washer-DryerOceanside Cheap PlacesOceanside Dog Friendly ApartmentsOceanside Furnished ApartmentsOceanside Luxury PlacesOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego