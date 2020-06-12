134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Apartment List
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
$
San Luis Rey
9 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.

Guajome
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5369 Gooseberry Way
5369 Gooseberry Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exceptional home in the Lake View Estates Community, also known as "The Berries". 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. This home has been pet and smoke free.

North Valley
North Valley
1 Unit Available
636 Parker Street
636 Parker Street, Oceanside, CA
636 Parker Street Available 06/22/20 Upgraded 4 Bedroom Oceanside Home! - This 4 bedroom home nestled in Oceanside features a fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Peacock
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.

Oceanside Municipal Airport
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
3371 Toopal Drive
3371 Toopal Drive, Oceanside, CA
3371 Toopal Drive Available 08/01/20 Must See Executive Home with 3-Car Garage, Close to Camp Pendleton - This beautiful home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood and porcelain tile flooring with custom carpet upstairs, in bedrooms, and in huge

Fire Mountain
Fire Mountain
1 Unit Available
1513 Whaley St
1513 Whaley Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Oceanside Home 1 Mile From Beach & Shopping CTR - Property Id: 186581 South Oceanside 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large master bedroom, 2 car attached garage conveniently located within minutes from shopping, the beach,

Lake Park
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
3681 Water Way
3681 Water Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa Access, Tot-Lot - $2,195 a month, $2,195 deposit 1-year lease preferred 3681 Water Way Oceanside, CA 92056 This home is available for immediate move in.

Lake Park
Lake Park
1 Unit Available
3657 Harbor View Way
3657 Harbor View Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1191 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. - Immaculate 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carlsbad School District. Located in Bayshore South. Mature trees in front provide a park like setting.

Fire Mountain
Fire Mountain
1 Unit Available
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.

Oceanside Municipal Airport
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
705 Wala Dr
705 Wala Drive, Oceanside, CA
Oceanside house - Property Id: 265196 Beautiful quiet neighborhood minutes to the beach connecting with a bike trail, ocean breeze all the time combining lake and mountain view from the back yard, master bedroom, and balcony...

Tri-City
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
3752 Costa Del Rey
3752 Costa Del Rey, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1423 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has major updates in progress that do not reflect in pictures. Large backyard. Washer/dryer hookups and no refrigerator. Call our office to schedule a tour, (760) 602-0221).

Mira Costa
Mira Costa
1 Unit Available
2125 Sorrento Drive
2125 Sorrento Drive, Oceanside, CA
2125 Sorrento Drive Available 07/02/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT - 2125 SORRENTO DRIVE - Adorable 4 bedroom/2.5 bath in Rancho Del Oro!! 2 stories with plenty of space, new carpet being installed. Relaxing spa in the back.

North Valley
North Valley
1 Unit Available
262 Brisas Court
262 Brisas Court, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1820 sqft
262 Brisas Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home - This North Oceanside home in Playa Del Rey features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1820 sf, laminate/tile/carpet, fridge, washer/dryer hook-ups, A/C, 2-car garage, gardener. (RLNE4918045)

North Valley
North Valley
1 Unit Available
717 Rena Dr.
717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1309 sqft
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage.

North Valley
North Valley
1 Unit Available
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr
4877 Cardiff Bay Drive, Oceanside, CA
4877 Cardiff Bay Dr Available 07/25/20 Spacious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This spacious 4 bedroom home is situated on a corner lot and features high ceilings, newer carpet, paint and lots of natural light.

Guajome
Guajome
1 Unit Available
1008 Bridle Path Way
1008 Bridle Path Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1266 sqft
3 bedroom home near Guajome Park! 1008 Bridle Path Way - Available NOW!! This 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac in Mission Ranch! Surrounded by rural setting near Guajome Park, but just moments from highway 76 for your commute!

Ocean Hills
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
3598 Normount Road
3598 Normount Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1495 sqft
3598 Normount Road Available 07/01/20 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Story home on cul-de-sac*** - Light and bright interior with vaulted ceilings in Sunset Hills area (south side of the 78 freeway).

Guajome
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5265 Robinwood Drive
5265 Robinwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY OCEANSIDE HOME! 5265 Robinwood Drive - AVAILABLE NOW! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home has A/C, 3 car garage, carpet, tile, and blinds throughout. One bedroom and bathroom located on the first floor.

Oceanside Municipal Airport
Oceanside Municipal Airport
1 Unit Available
836 Muirfield Drive
836 Muirfield Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1638 sqft
836 Muirfield Drive Available 06/15/20 Mar Lago Highlands Community - 836 Muirfield Dr, Oceanside, Ca - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1,638 sq.ft. Single story home in Oceanside in the Mar Lago Highlands Community. Great neighborhood, corner lot.

Loma Alta
Loma Alta
1 Unit Available
506 Canyon Dr 8
506 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
Close to All, Garage, Pool/Spa, Private W/D, Available NOW!! - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit 1-year lease preferred 506 Canyon Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054 This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is available for immediate move in for qualified applicants.

Guajome
Guajome
1 Unit Available
1247 Cottonwood Dr
1247 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
House for Rent 1247 Cottonwood Oceanside, CA 92056 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 1700 sq. ft.

San Luis Rey
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
356 River Ranch Way
356 River Ranch Way, Oceanside, CA
This gorgeous 4BR/3BA home has 2,600 square feet of living area and an attached 2 car garage.

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oceanside rents held steady over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,354 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Oceanside.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

