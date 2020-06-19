5115 Maplewood Circle

Amenities

3 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Oceanside - Two Story Home in Oceanside, property centrally located near shopping, dining , local schools and the 76 Freeway.



This home is on a corner lot with low maintenance yards. There is carpet, tile and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There is plenty of counter top space and cabinets.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating, gas fireplace and ceiling fans. Decorative paint in the bedrooms, lots of windows for an open and airy feel. There is a washer and dryer (as-is) located in the 2-garage. Fenced backyard with a patio.



Rental insurance required upon move in. No Smoking. Pet okay on approval (under 30 lbs), pet deposit required and additional pet rent of $25 a month.



1-Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



