Oceanside, CA
5115 Maplewood Circle
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

5115 Maplewood Circle

5115 Maplewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Maplewood Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in Oceanside - Two Story Home in Oceanside, property centrally located near shopping, dining , local schools and the 76 Freeway.

This home is on a corner lot with low maintenance yards. There is carpet, tile and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There is plenty of counter top space and cabinets.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating, gas fireplace and ceiling fans. Decorative paint in the bedrooms, lots of windows for an open and airy feel. There is a washer and dryer (as-is) located in the 2-garage. Fenced backyard with a patio.

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Smoking. Pet okay on approval (under 30 lbs), pet deposit required and additional pet rent of $25 a month.

1-Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4327397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Maplewood Circle have any available units?
5115 Maplewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Maplewood Circle have?
Some of 5115 Maplewood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Maplewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Maplewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Maplewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Maplewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Maplewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Maplewood Circle offers parking.
Does 5115 Maplewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 Maplewood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Maplewood Circle have a pool?
No, 5115 Maplewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Maplewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 5115 Maplewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Maplewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Maplewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
