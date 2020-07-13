Apartment List
/
CA
/
oceanside
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

55 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Oceanside, CA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
19 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Mira Costa
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
15 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Oceanside
Elan Village North
854 Vine St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
970 sqft
Newly renovated homes with state-of-the-art kitchens and private balconies in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to on-site laundry, a pool and a spa, among other amenities. It's also close to Highway 78.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
San Luis Rey
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oceanside
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming gated community with courtyard located a couple blocks from the beach, train station, and Downtown Oceanside. New paint and carpet. Vaulted wood ceilings, large eat-in kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
2 Units Available
Tri-City
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Tri-City
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
Loma Alta
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
9 Units Available
Lake Park
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
195 Avenida Descanso #124
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Oceanside
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3
1821 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3266 Calle Osuna
3266 Calle Osuna, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3682 Seaflower Ln
3682 Seaflower Lane, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Costa Serena Senior community duplex home. Private and fenced backyard is a gardener's delight, with tiered planters and room for your green thumb! Front yard is attractive and low maintenance dry-scape.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3721 Balboa
3721 Balboa Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
827 sqft
55+ Community! 2BR/1BA -1 Car Garage! Pets OK Costa Serena Community - Monthly Rent: $1750 Deposit: $1750 Pet Deposit: $500 Small pet under 35lbs Address: 3721 Balboa Dr Oceanside CA 92056 Available 5/5/20 *2 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *1 Car

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Oceanside
1607 South Tremont Street
1607 S Tremont St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Look no further, this beautiful one bedroom one bath is waiting for you. Appliances refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Large closet and a Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Valley
514 Calle Montecito #82
514 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
806 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath Upstairs Corner Unit in Oceanside - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath unit in Oceanside. This spacious upstairs corner unit has open floor plan in main living area with living room, dining area, and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 07:31am
9 Units Available
Tamarack Point
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.

July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oceanside rents declined over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,351 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,351 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOceanside 3 BedroomsOceanside Accessible ApartmentsOceanside Apartments under $1,600Oceanside Apartments under $1,800
    Oceanside Apartments with BalconyOceanside Apartments with GarageOceanside Apartments with GymOceanside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOceanside Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
    Oceanside Apartments with Washer-DryerOceanside Cheap PlacesOceanside Dog Friendly ApartmentsOceanside Furnished ApartmentsOceanside Luxury PlacesOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
    Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
    Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
    Ocean HillsPeacock

    Apartments Near Colleges

    MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego