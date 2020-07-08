All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

4313 Deer Valley Way

4313 Deer Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Deer Valley Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have any available units?
4313 Deer Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Deer Valley Way have?
Some of 4313 Deer Valley Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Deer Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Deer Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Deer Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way offer parking?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have a pool?
Yes, 4313 Deer Valley Way has a pool.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Deer Valley Way has units with dishwashers.

