Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4313 Deer Valley Way
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4313 Deer Valley Way
4313 Deer Valley Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4313 Deer Valley Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have any available units?
4313 Deer Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4313 Deer Valley Way have?
Some of 4313 Deer Valley Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4313 Deer Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Deer Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Deer Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way offer parking?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have a pool?
Yes, 4313 Deer Valley Way has a pool.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 4313 Deer Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Deer Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Deer Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
