Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elan Paseo Vista

2315 Paseo de Laura · (760) 891-4950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 51 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 35 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Paseo Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
Elan Paseo Vista Apartment Homes for rent in Oceanside, CA is a beautiful coastal beach town community that showcases European style villas with lush landscaping, warm sunny weather, resort style living, breathtaking views, and residents who take pride in their community. The contrast of beachside living with a traditional neighborly feel makes our community a distinctive and desirable place to live.The community has newly upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes and one and two bedroom penthouses with amazing views that include satin nickel ceiling fan, mirrored closet doors, patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, walk in closets, private enclosed garages, extra storage, mirror closet doors, and washer/dryer in select units. The community also boasts a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, fitness center, on-site laundry facility and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Paseo Vista welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll find the lifestyle you deserve at Elan Paseo Vista. We are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 and close to Highway 76 and 78. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Mall or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Come and experience the casual coastal spirit of our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 spot Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Paseo Vista have any available units?
Elan Paseo Vista has 5 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Paseo Vista have?
Some of Elan Paseo Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Paseo Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Paseo Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Paseo Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Paseo Vista is pet friendly.
Does Elan Paseo Vista offer parking?
Yes, Elan Paseo Vista offers parking.
Does Elan Paseo Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Paseo Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Paseo Vista have a pool?
Yes, Elan Paseo Vista has a pool.
Does Elan Paseo Vista have accessible units?
No, Elan Paseo Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Paseo Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Paseo Vista has units with dishwashers.
