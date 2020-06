Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

$18950/mo. Beautiful 2 bed/2 full bath condo in the neighborhood of Avalon at Eagles Crossing. Only 1.5 Miles to the Beach and SUPER close to Base! Well maintained complex with community pool, spa, tennis courts, tot lot, fitness center, barbecues and picnic tables. Home IS Available 2/22/2019. Pets considered with additional deposit. This condo has a garage! For more information, call Laurie at 760-637-1846 and mention that you are calling on the Isthmus Way property.