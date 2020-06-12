637 Bethany Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Want to live Big in the Burbank Hills! Look no further. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, there is a flex room/office/library. The hardwood floors were recently redone. Large,,, did I emphasize large! and private Master bedroom on the second floor with balcony. The back yard is tranquil and offers sun and shade. The laundry room is in the house off of the kitchen. Oh and I must mention... pet friendly! with a few caveats. There is a secondary freezer in the garage and ready for you to move in! Across from Muir Middle School