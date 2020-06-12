All apartments in Burbank
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

637 Bethany Road

637 Bethany Road · No Longer Available
Location

637 Bethany Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to live Big in the Burbank Hills! Look no further. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, there is a flex room/office/library. The hardwood floors were recently redone. Large,,, did I emphasize large! and private Master bedroom on the second floor with balcony. The back yard is tranquil and offers sun and shade. The laundry room is in the house off of the kitchen. Oh and I must mention... pet friendly! with a few caveats. There is a secondary freezer in the garage and ready for you to move in! Across from Muir Middle School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Bethany Road have any available units?
637 Bethany Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Bethany Road have?
Some of 637 Bethany Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Bethany Road currently offering any rent specials?
637 Bethany Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Bethany Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Bethany Road is pet friendly.
Does 637 Bethany Road offer parking?
Yes, 637 Bethany Road offers parking.
Does 637 Bethany Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Bethany Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Bethany Road have a pool?
No, 637 Bethany Road does not have a pool.
Does 637 Bethany Road have accessible units?
No, 637 Bethany Road does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Bethany Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Bethany Road does not have units with dishwashers.
