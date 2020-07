Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments. Your new home combines the ambience of extensive, lush landscaping, spacious courtyards, a swimming pool, spas, BBQ areas, and a sundeck. Our exclusive community includes studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and is directly across the street from a 4.5 acre park with a specially designed recreational area. Enjoy a lifestyle in the heart of the prestigious Burbank Media District – home to Warner Brothers and Disney Studios, Yahoo, NBC, ABC and many other entertainment related companies. You will be just minutes from Verdugo Park and Recreation Center, downtown Burbank, Magnolia Boulevard shopping, the Burbank Empire Center (Best Buy, Lowes, Target and more), Bob Hope Airport, Metrolink, the Red Line subway station, and Griffith Park. Access to the 134 freeway with links to the 101, 5, and 210 Freeways is nearby.