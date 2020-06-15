1369 W 16th St

Amenities

Welcome home to your recently renovated ranch-style in Tempe's Polley Ann subdivision, ready for gardening enthusiasts. This centrally located ranch-rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, including a stacked washer/dryer combination, conveniently accessible from the covered patio. Laminate flooring in the kitchen, new carpet flooring in the bedrooms with large-tile flooring in both bathrooms. Built in 1961 with 1,476 SqFt living space on 0.167 acres (a 7,261 SqFt lot). Gardening and tool sheds available as well as access to the backyard from the alley. Walk to the Holdeman Elementary School in just a couple minutes. Drive to the Clark Park and Farmers Market in just 4 minutes. The ASU Tempe campus is less than 10 minutes away. An excellent location for anyone working in Tempe or Central Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is only 10 minutes away, by car. Welcome to your new neighborhood in Tempe-Holdeman.