Tempe, AZ
1369 W 16th St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

1369 W 16th St

1369 West 16th Street · (602) 614-5590
Tempe
Location

1369 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to your recently renovated ranch-style in Tempe's Polley Ann subdivision, ready for gardening enthusiasts. This centrally located ranch-rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, including a stacked washer/dryer combination, conveniently accessible from the covered patio. Laminate flooring in the kitchen, new carpet flooring in the bedrooms with large-tile flooring in both bathrooms. Built in 1961 with 1,476 SqFt living space on 0.167 acres (a 7,261 SqFt lot). Gardening and tool sheds available as well as access to the backyard from the alley. Walk to the Holdeman Elementary School in just a couple minutes. Drive to the Clark Park and Farmers Market in just 4 minutes. The ASU Tempe campus is less than 10 minutes away. An excellent location for anyone working in Tempe or Central Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is only 10 minutes away, by car. Welcome to your new neighborhood in Tempe-Holdeman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 W 16th St have any available units?
1369 W 16th St has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 W 16th St have?
Some of 1369 W 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 W 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1369 W 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 W 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1369 W 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1369 W 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1369 W 16th St does offer parking.
Does 1369 W 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1369 W 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 W 16th St have a pool?
No, 1369 W 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1369 W 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1369 W 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 W 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1369 W 16th St has units with dishwashers.
