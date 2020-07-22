/
kiwanis park
312 Apartments for rent in Kiwanis Park, Tempe, AZ
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5337 S. El Camino
5337 South El Camino Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1267 sqft
5337 S. El Camino Available 08/05/20 - 3BED 2BATH IN GREAT LOCATION WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, NEWER CARPET, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, ASU, FREEWAY, AZ MILLS, KIWANIS PARK. (RLNE3766775)
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
106 E DUKE Drive
106 East Duke Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
3 Bedroom Tempe home in perfect location. Minutes from ASU, freeway access and entertainment. Newer Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and paint through out. Come take a look today, this one won't last long!
Results within 1 mile of Kiwanis Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
23 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,579
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
860 sqft
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,028
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1043 sqft
Modern, welcoming property with well-manicured landscaping. Minutes from I-10 with easy access to area restaurants and shops. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors and in-suite laundry. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,030
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
These newly renovated units feature granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. The gated community is conveniently located close to major shopping centers and local museums.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,306
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1261 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$853
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
8 Units Available
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
16 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,289
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1446 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,210
821 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
10 Units Available
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1296 sqft
These apartments are a favorite in the community. Close to shopping and dining, these units offer oversized closets, loft layouts, dual-pane windows, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,116
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Community includes a fitness center, pool and spa. Pet-friendly. Close to Arizona Mills Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
919 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1034 E Carter Dr
1034 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2360 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1034 E Carter Dr Available 08/01/20 HUGE 5B BED 3.5 BATH HOME NEAR ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Highly sought after tri level home with 5 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5631 S. Wilson St.
5631 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
Bright and open with fresh paint, new carpet and private yard. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and storage space. Large laundry space with separate storage. Split master floorplan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
439 E Malibu Drive
439 East Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2140 sqft
Bike or walk to ASU! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home includes formal living room and family room. Sparkling pool,expansive covered patio,lush landscaping,front/back yard watering systems are great exterior features.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5634 S CAPTAIN KIDD Court
5634 South Captain Kidd Court, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1242 sqft
This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the Tempe area known as The Lakes! The townhome is just a quick walk to one of the many parks offering a view of the lake.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1149 E Sandpiper Drive
1149 East Sandpiper Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1153 sqft
Great furnished rental in a waterfront location! Access to the pool is just steps away! Comfortable and clean with everything you need. Tennis courts, fitness center, and the community pool and spa are a bonus. Put this one at the top of your list!
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
617 West Riviera Drive
617 West Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1976 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Kiwanis Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
13 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
21 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,236
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
