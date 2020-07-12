/
/
/
university heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
363 Apartments for rent in University Heights, Tempe, AZ
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$930
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Homes featuring walk-in closets, private patios and hardwood floors in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a pool and on-site laundry. This convenient location is just 10 minutes from Arizona State University.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$910
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
126 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
University Park
1015 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
One Month Free On Select Apartments!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,181
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
17 Units Available
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
23 Units Available
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$929
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
556 sqft
Great location close to the ASU Tempe campus, light rail and the 101 and 202 freeways. Gated community with saltwater pool and laundry facility. Units feature private patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tides on Lemon in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-like setting with full on-site amenities including basketball court, sand volleyball court and pool. Upscale amenities such as larger balconies or patios, hardwood floors and updated appliances. In-suite laundry provided. Pet-friendly location.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
13 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
1 Unit Available
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
792 sqft
Residents can relax poolside or go for a walk with their furry friend at this pet-friendly community. Units are recently renovated, and smoke-free apartments are available. The nearby Broadway Rural Shopping Center makes shopping easy.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
2 Units Available
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just steps from Dorney Lane/Apache Boulevard light rail, shopping and dining. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, some with dual vanity. On-site modern laundry facility. Centrally located community pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated October 17 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like you mean it at Villas on Apache, the best in Tempe student living! At Villas on Apache you will have the privacy and lifestyle you deserve in an off campus student community that is built specifically with you, the college student, in mind.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
908 S Casitas Dr Apt C
908 South Casitas Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Great location, 3 bedroom condo on McClintock & University, private patio, washer and dryer hookups, double sinks in master bathroom, walk in closet, assigned parking, community pool.
