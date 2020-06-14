Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with garage

Tempe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brentwood Cavalier
6 Units Available
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,000
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
895 sqft
These newly renovated units feature granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. The gated community is conveniently located close to major shopping centers and local museums.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
30 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hughes Acres
29 Units Available
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sunset
3 Units Available
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
174 Units Available
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
3 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1181 sqft
Discover your new home here at The Mariner! You'll find this waterfront community on E. Baseline Rd. where we offer one, two and three bedroom apartments in Tempe, AZ. Our professional leasing team is eager for you to come and see our property.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
Downtown Tempe
19 Units Available
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1168 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
4 Units Available
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,303
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1129 sqft
Amenities in units include granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry and patio/balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool. Convenient location close to schools, dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Knoell Tempe
1 Unit Available
2325 E Hermosa Dr
2325 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
This 3 Bedroom home offers a spacious newly renovated Kitchen, well manicured backyard and pool (maintenance included) Tile throughout the living area. Master bedroom en-suit bathroom. Both bathroom have been renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4431 S Juniper St
4431 South Juniper Street, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1632 sqft
Great home with updated touches in all the right places. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, carpet in family room and bedrooms, rest of the home is tiled with nice neutral paint throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
MACH 8
1 Unit Available
24 E Cairo Dr
24 East Cairo Drive, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
Welcome home to your conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home near the Arizona State University (ASU) with an enclosed Arizona Room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1659 N Ventura Ln
1659 North Ventura Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1500 sqft
Available August 3bd/2ba Townhouse for rent! Close to ASU! Private Hot Tub included- Tempe Townhouse for Rent in sought after Marlborough Park community (Just 2 miles from ASU).

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meyer Park
1 Unit Available
1659 E Bishop Dr
1659 East Bishop Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Great Tempe location for this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home available in July. This home has a living room, dining room and family room. All kitchen appliances included. Separate laundry room out back. Washer/dryer can be included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
MACH 8
1 Unit Available
122 E. Del Rio Drive
122 East Del Rio Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1843 sqft
Spacious Home Close to ASU/Downtown Tempe. Stainless Appliances. Saltillo Tile. Wood Look Plank Flooring in Bedrooms. Brick Fire Place. Granite Counters. Very Spacious Floorplan!!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hollis Park
1 Unit Available
3309 S. Dorsey Lane
3309 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1993 sqft
Major Cross Streets are McClintock Drive & Southern Avenue Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Mitchell Park West
1 Unit Available
819 W Elna Rae St
819 West Elna Rae Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1793 sqft
Great Tempe Location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1793 sq ft. All appliances provided. Living room with enclosed garage. Enclosed patio/multi-use room. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscaping front and back.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hollis Park
1 Unit Available
3715 S DORSEY Lane
3715 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2360 sqft
Beautiful Home Upgraded Newer flooring Paint....

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
720 S BECK Avenue
720 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1218 sqft
Located near ASU's Tempe campus! Split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, each with a separate private bathroom. Newer 14 seer AC & furnace. Recently renovated end unit with pavers and mature trees close to community pool, heated spa and bbq.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Alisanos
1 Unit Available
7879 S STEPHANIE Lane
7879 South Stephanie Lane, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3674 sqft
Welcome to Gated Luxury Alisanos community in south Tempe-minutes from I-10 & Sky Harbor , close to shopping, malls-fantastic central location. Looking for a long term tenant starting April 2020 at $4500/month. This is a 3700 sq.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1034 E Carter Drive
1034 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2360 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Highly sought after tri level home with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2,360 sq ft! Beautiful mature tree in the front yard for added privacy. Large kitchen with eat in kitchen and large living room.
City Guide for Tempe, AZ

Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

