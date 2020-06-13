Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

142 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
31 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
12 Units Available
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1226 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1091 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Heights
20 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kiwanis Park
8 Units Available
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,326
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1311 sqft
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1043 sqft
Modern, welcoming property with well-manicured landscaping. Minutes from I-10 with easy access to area restaurants and shops. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors and in-suite laundry. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
725 sqft
Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
28 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
13 Units Available
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1296 sqft
These apartments are a favorite in the community. Close to shopping and dining, these units offer oversized closets, loft layouts, dual-pane windows, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
16 Units Available
Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$931
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
860 sqft
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Tempe
16 Units Available
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,380
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1015 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1253 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
975 sqft
Community amenities include three resort-style pools, fitness room and dog park. Located close to I-10 and 101 Freeways. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans and custom oak-style cabinetry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Riverside
14 Units Available
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$947
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Tempe Gardens
22 Units Available
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$765
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,000
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
895 sqft
These newly renovated units feature granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. The gated community is conveniently located close to major shopping centers and local museums.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
151 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
North Tempe-Indian Bend
40 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Jefferson Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,272
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1325 sqft
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

