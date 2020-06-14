Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tempe
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tempe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
149 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1079 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,081
1263 sqft
Uniquely styled apartment homes in a relaxed community. Units feature unique floor plans, in unit laundry, appliances and hardwood floors. Community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and more. Close to highways and local sports parks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
37 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,296
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Tempe Gardens
19 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
$
27 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
North Tempe-Indian Bend
40 Units Available
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,326
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1311 sqft
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,174
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,354
1325 sqft
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brentwood Cavalier
6 Units Available
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1294 sqft
Upgraded units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Residents enjoy cabanas by the saltwater pool, bocce ball, and a dog park. Within minutes of I-10 and US 60.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
30 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
12 Units Available
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
15 Units Available
Tides on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$931
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
860 sqft
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
3 Units Available
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Riverside
19 Units Available
Riverside
625 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. Luxury community features 24-hour gym, carport, and pool. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, extra storage, air conditioning and washer-dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1181 sqft
Discover your new home here at The Mariner! You'll find this waterfront community on E. Baseline Rd. where we offer one, two and three bedroom apartments in Tempe, AZ. Our professional leasing team is eager for you to come and see our property.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Holdeman
1 Unit Available
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
910 sqft
Air-conditioned and upgraded units come ready for cable. Complex offers swimming pool, fitness center, laundry center and covered parking. On-site maintenance. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downtown Tempe
6 Units Available
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1075 sqft
Situated in the Farmer Arts District. Within walking distance to light rail. Apartments boast large windows, quartz countertops, energy-efficient lights, stainless steel appliances and an in-unit laundry. On-site fitness center and bike storage station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Sunset
8 Units Available
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
911 sqft
Salado Springs Apartments in Tempe, AZ are conveniently located near Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. A modern southwestern exterior is paired with updated interiors for great southwestern living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
Downtown Tempe
19 Units Available
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1168 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,303
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1129 sqft
Amenities in units include granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry and patio/balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool. Convenient location close to schools, dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Landscaped apartment community close to Arizona State University and Downtown Tempe. Fully equipped kitchen and spacious patio or balcony in every apartment. On-site spa, fitness center, swimming pool and laundry. Reserved covered car parking available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southern Palms
1 Unit Available
1012 W Hermosa Dr
1012 West Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1383 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious & updated 3 Bed 2 Bath house in Tempe - Property Id: 295043 Property has spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet and new French doors opening to the back yard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1605 E La Jolla Dr
1605 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1809 sqft
1605 E La Jolla Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home minutes from ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/5/2020! This home is a must see. Beautiful tile and wood flooring throughout the 1,809 sq ft completes this spacious home.
City Guide for Tempe, AZ

Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tempe, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tempe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTempe 3 BedroomsTempe Accessible ApartmentsTempe Apartments under $800Tempe Apartments under $900
Tempe Apartments with BalconyTempe Apartments with GarageTempe Apartments with GymTempe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTempe Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Apartments with Washer-DryerTempe Cheap PlacesTempe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTempe Furnished ApartmentsTempe Luxury PlacesTempe Pet Friendly PlacesTempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College