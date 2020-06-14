Apartment List
188 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

188 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,170
964 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1032 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hughes Acres
29 Units Available
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,429
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Baseline Hardy
Contact for Availability
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,071
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Community includes a fitness center, pool and spa. Pet-friendly. Close to Arizona Mills Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated October 17 at 01:36am
$
1 Unit Available
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like you mean it at Villas on Apache, the best in Tempe student living! At Villas on Apache you will have the privacy and lifestyle you deserve in an off campus student community that is built specifically with you, the college student, in mind.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Tempe-Indian Bend
1 Unit Available
1801 N Bridalwreath St
1801 North Bridal Wreath Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath SFH with Diving Pool - Property Id: 299372 This Mid Century Modern home has been updated to accept lots of natural lighting throughout the house with vast windows and light, inviting interior.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Camelot Village
1 Unit Available
6908 S Clark Dr
6908 South Clark Drive, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3229 sqft
Tempe Luxury Retreat with Pool - This large 5 Bed 3 Bath 3200+ sq ft luxury home is newly furnished The master suite has a king bed & large screen TV.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Alisanos
1 Unit Available
7879 S STEPHANIE Lane
7879 South Stephanie Lane, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3674 sqft
Welcome to Gated Luxury Alisanos community in south Tempe-minutes from I-10 & Sky Harbor , close to shopping, malls-fantastic central location. Looking for a long term tenant starting April 2020 at $4500/month. This is a 3700 sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
425 W RIO SALADO Parkway
425 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1215 sqft
Vacation Rental in gorgeous Tempe - ASU area available for immediate move in. Fully furnished with everything you need so pack your clothes and move right in. 2 full bedrooms with Queen beds and a loft with a pull out sofa sleeper.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7457 S KACHINA Drive
7457 South Kachina Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1471 sqft
Fully Furnished and ready for you! Monthly rental only. Includes utilities credit of $100. Pets allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8914 S HEATHER Drive
8914 South Heather Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1926 sqft
Seasonally rated Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in desirable South Tempe with community pool & spa & tennis courts access & lush green landscaping! Nearly 2000 square feet, this townhouse

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Broadmor
1 Unit Available
2309 S COLLEGE Avenue
2309 South College Avenue, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
620 sqft
Tempe Cottages, Total charm, character, style & function blend to provide a one of a kind stay in the heart of Tempe. This is a ''fully'' furnished 1bd/1bth unit that has been thoughtfully designed and completely renovated.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1219 E BLUEBELL Lane
1219 East Bluebell Lane, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1015 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Level, Ground Floor Patio Home. Community Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Soccer Field, and large park located just outside your patio. Fantastic patio home is centrally located in North Tempe.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
1149 E Sandpiper Drive
1149 East Sandpiper Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1153 sqft
Great furnished rental in a waterfront location! Access to the pool is just steps away! Comfortable and clean with everything you need. Tennis courts, fitness center, and the community pool and spa are a bonus. Put this one at the top of your list!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Tempe-Indian Bend
1 Unit Available
1084 E Susan Lane
1084 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1638 sqft
Beautiful! PRIME Location rental! Single Family Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, completely remodeled. FULLY FURNISHED with stainless steel appliances!!! Homes on this street RARELY come on the market.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lindon Park
1 Unit Available
1415 W 7TH Street
1415 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1610 sqft
2 lease options at Furnished or Unfurnished. Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is available for LONG TERM rental! Updated full kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
945 E PLAYA DEL NORTE Drive
945 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1198 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental for May, June & July In the Heart Of Tempe Town Lake. Walk Or Bike To Dining, Shopping, Boating, ASU Campus & Sport Events. SKY Harbor Airport & 202 Freeway Just Minutes Away.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mitchell Park West
1 Unit Available
800 W HOWE Street
800 West Howe Street, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1130 sqft
Wonderful single family home located in the charming Mitchel Park neighborhood, in the heart of Tempe, updated and move in ready. Fully furnished. Newly installed flooring, faucets, cabinets, sink, ceiling fans, dual pane windows and water heater.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4022 S Grandview Avenue
4022 South Grandview Avenue, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1678 sqft
GREAT FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Tempe (one bedroom/bath down). Complete and move in ready with linen and dish ware! Neutral tile in high traffic areas.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1818 E RANCH Road
1818 East Ranch Road, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1362 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! This incredible private townhome welcomes you to vaulted ceilings at entry with wood burning fireplace and all the comforts of home. Eat-in kitchen is fully stocked with tons of cabinets and space to entertain.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tempe Royal Palms
1 Unit Available
1911 E Velvet Drive
1911 East Velvet Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1391 sqft
Fully furnished vacation and corporate rental. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with new furniture, new paint, new granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants, movies, grocery stores, loop 101, and shopping.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Tempe-Canal Park
1 Unit Available
211 E TAYLOR Street
211 East Taylor Street, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2074 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous home has been upgraded to perfection. Step into Living Room open to a beautiful kitchen and dining room. Gather as you entertain in the living room and gourmet kitchen complete with breakfast island.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Los Prados
1 Unit Available
1320 South Judd Street
1320 South Judd Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1360 sqft
Location! Location! This fully-furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is 1/4 mile from ASU and 1/2 mile from downtown Tempe! Enjoy newly-updated bathrooms with granite counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Tempe Royal Palms
1 Unit Available
1911 E Velvet Drive
1911 E Velvet Dr, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1391 sqft
Fully furnished vacation and corporate rental. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with new furniture, new paint, new granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants, movies, grocery stores, loop 101, and shopping.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dobson Ranch
1 Unit Available
1645 West Baseline Road
1645 West Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1042 sqft
Stunning 2 bedrooms 2.0 bath, corner unit, approximately 1000 sf.., Completely furnished. Granite Counter Tops, Travertine and Marble, BackSplash. Beautiful stainless steel/Glass fireplace. Ceiling fans in all rooms.

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

