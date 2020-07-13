147 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
31 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$887
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,024
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
10 Units Available
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Rev in Tempe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
851 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Alegre
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Homes featuring walk-in closets, private patios and hardwood floors in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a pool and on-site laundry. This convenient location is just 10 minutes from Arizona State University.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
126 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,087
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1008 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, these modern units provide inviting common areas, on-site swimming pools, clubhouses and more! In-unit amenities include free heat and A/C, walk-in closets, private patios and custom upgrades.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,409
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,155
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,404
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
University Heights
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
University Heights
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$930
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
University Park
1015 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
One Month Free On Select Apartments!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
47 Units Available
North Tempe-Indian Bend
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Hughes Acres
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,181
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
16 Units Available
Alegre
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1253 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents declined significantly over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,207 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tempe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tempe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,207 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tempe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

