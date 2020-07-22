344 Apartments for rent in Alegre, Tempe, AZ

/
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,258
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Homes featuring walk-in closets, private patios and hardwood floors in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a pool and on-site laundry. This convenient location is just 10 minutes from Arizona State University.
1115 South Hazelton Lane
1115 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent a completely remodeled home in Tempe close to ASU! This 3 bed and 1 bath home sits on a large lot with 2 car covered parking spots. The inside has new flooring and new paint.
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,236
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
556 sqft
Great location close to the ASU Tempe campus, light rail and the 101 and 202 freeways. Gated community with saltwater pool and laundry facility. Units feature private patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances.
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-like setting with full on-site amenities including basketball court, sand volleyball court and pool. Upscale amenities such as larger balconies or patios, hardwood floors and updated appliances. In-suite laundry provided. Pet-friendly location.
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$915
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
725 sqft
Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers.
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1311 sqft
Great location close to movie theaters, restaurants, and bars of Mill Avenue. Community include fitness center, volleyball court, and pool. Located close to Connolly Middle School and Walmart.
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$929
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$895
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Convenient to Arizona State University Tempe campus. Stylish apartments with glass-top stoves and hardwood floors. On-site bocce ball court, complimentary Java Bar, two swimming pools and two laundry rooms. On-call maintenance available.
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$809
Live like you mean it at Villas on Apache, the best in Tempe student living! At Villas on Apache you will have the privacy and lifestyle you deserve in an off campus student community that is built specifically with you, the college student, in mind.
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,022
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,169
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,181
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
University Park
1015 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
One Month Free On Select Apartments!
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.
